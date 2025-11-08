403
Turkiye Re-Elected As UNESCO Executive Board Member
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- Turkiye has been re-elected as member of the Executive Board of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for the 2025-2029 term.
In a press release, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Turkiye will serve on the Executive Board for the third consecutive term, following its previous memberships for the 2017-2021 and 2021-2025 periods.
The re-election took place during the 43rd General Conference of UNESCO in Uzbekistan, according to the release.
As a UNESCO co-founder, Turkiye underlines its commitment to UNESCO's goals and ideals, and will continue to contribute to international cooperation aimed at advancing the UN organization's mission and preserving the shared values of humanity, it added. (end)
