403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amiri Diwan Mourns Passing Of Sheikh Sabah Jaber Al-Malek Al-Sabah
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan on Saturday mourned the demise of Sheikh Sabah Jaber Fahad Al-Malek Al-Sabah at the age of 60.
The funeral service is to take place on Sunday morning. (end)
mt
The funeral service is to take place on Sunday morning. (end)
mt
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment