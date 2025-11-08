403
Green Urban Development Cmte To Hold Entrepreneurs Forum For Green Spaces Sunday
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- Al-Ahmadi Governor and president of the Green Urban Development Initiatives Committee (GUDI) Sheikh Humoud Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah announced holding an entrepreneurs forum on Sunday, with the attendance of ministers and over 100 entrepreneurs for protecting Kuwait's environment.
In a statement to KUNA on Saturday, Sheikh Humoud Al-Jaber said the forum will see the participation of individual entrepreneurs, as well as those from Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) subsidiaries and from private and foreign companies.
They are interested in granting donations and launching initiatives for creating green areas on main roads and developing public parks to achieve sustainable development and protect the environment, as well as painting bridges and walls across the country for aesthetic purposes, he noted. (end)
