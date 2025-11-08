After Tech Turmoil, Delhi Airport Flights Slowly Back On Track

Delhi Airport: Int'l Passengers To Pay Higher UDF; Rate Unchanged For Domestic Flyers

New Delhi​ ~ Airline operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's busiest, were slowly returning to normal on Saturday morning after two major technical setbacks within a week caused massive flight disruptions and chaos for passengers.

According to PTI, a technical fault in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supports air traffic control's flight planning process, disrupted operations for over 15 hours starting around 5:45 am on Friday.

The glitch led to delays of over 800 flights and several cancellations before the Airports Authority of India (AAI) confirmed late Friday night that the issue had been resolved. The system outage forced air traffic controllers to manually prepare flight plans - a time-consuming process that caused a ripple effect across the country's flight network.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said operations were“gradually improving” and that authorities were working to minimise inconvenience. IndiGo, India's largest airline, stated that systems were being restored on priority and full normalcy was expected“over the next few hours.”

Even on Saturday morning, Flightradar24 showed over 200 flights delayed as the airport continued clearing backlogs.

GPS Spoofing Adds to Turbulence

Adding to the disruption, NDTV reported that IGIA also faced suspected GPS spoofing incidents​,​ the first known cases of their kind at the airport,​ which interfered with aircraft navigation systems earlier this week.

GPS spoofing occurs when fake satellite signals are transmitted to mislead navigation systems, causing aircraft to misread their actual positions.