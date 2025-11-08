Boeing Lands Major 787 Orders In Central Asia

Dhaka: Three Central Asian nations have announced plans to expand their long-haul fleets with Boeing aircraft, in deals unveiled on the sidelines of the C5+1 Summit marking the tenth anniversary of the U.S.–Central Asia diplomatic platform.

The flag carriers of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have made firm and potential purchases totaling up to 37 Boeing jets, including 787-9 Dreamliners and 737 MAX aircraft.

Kazakhstan's Air Astana signed for up to 15 Dreamliners, Uzbekistan Airways converted existing options into eight firm orders for the same model, and Tajikistan's Somon Air placed its first-ever widebody order for up to 14 jets, comprising four Dreamliners and ten 737 MAX aircraft.

The agreements, described by the U.S. Department of Commerce as“strategic partnerships,” are expected to sustain or create thousands of jobs across the U.S. aerospace supply chain and highlight Boeing's focus on emerging markets in Central Asia, a growing corridor between Europe and Asia.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick attended the signing in Washington, alongside leaders and ministers from the five Central Asian republics.

Boeing estimates the deals could be worth more than $7 billion at list prices.

