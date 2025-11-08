Saudi“Emerge” Emergency And Crisis Resilience Platform Named Among The World's Best Smart City Solutions In The 2025 Smart City Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A national innovation supporting future-ready cities and major global event readiness...through a strategic partnership for transforming national crisis response

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The organizing committee of the Smart City Expo World Congress 2025 has selected Emerge, Saudi Arabia's national emergency and crisis management platform, co-developed by the Ministry of Municipalities & Housing and“iot squared”, among the world's top Smart City solutions recognized in the Energy & Environment Award category.

This recognition reflects the Kingdom's progress in enhancing urban resilience, environmental sustainability, and quality of life through the deployment of advanced digital capabilities, strengthening Saudi Arabia's readiness to host major international events, including Expo Riyadh 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup, while cementing its growing influence in the global smart city landscape.

Mr. Hassan Aseeri, Deputy Minister for Projects & Public Health at the Ministry of Municipalities & Housing, stated:“This international achievement confirms the Kingdom's commitment to building future-ready, safe, and resilient cities that enhance human well-being and environmental sustainability. The 'Emerge' platform embodies the Ministry's direction towards smart municipal transformation and strengthening alertness and preparedness for crisis management, solidifying our cities' readiness to host major global events.”

From his part, Mr. Othman Aldahash, CEO of iot squared, said:“We are honored that a Saudi national platform has received this distinction on a prestigious international stage. Through our partnership with the Ministry of Municipalities & Housing, we continue to empower the Kingdom's cities with scalable solutions built to global standards, enhancing the Kingdom's position as a regional hub for smart city innovation.”

The honoring ceremony was attended on behalf of the Ministry by Engineer Mohammed Ashqar, CEO of the Center for Monitoring Operational Performance and City Services, and Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Eid, Advisor to His Excellency the Minister for the Emergency and Crisis System, affirming the Ministry's keenness to represent the Kingdom in international forums focused on smart cities and sustainability.

Emerge will be showcased within the Smart City Expo World Congress exhibition held from November 4 to 6, 2025, at Fira Barcelona Gran Via.

About iot squared

iot squared is a leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, established as a strategic partnership between the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and stc Group. As the national entity specializing in this field, iot squared delivers integrated and secure IoT platforms and services that accelerate smart transformation across various sectors: from smart cities and buildings to logistics, mobility, energy, and industrial automation.

Leveraging global technology partnerships and a strong local infrastructure, the company integrates connected devices with real-time, AI-powered analytics to build sustainable smart systems. iot squared is committed to supporting the Kingdom's Vision 2030 by driving innovation and accelerating digital transformation across the Kingdom, the Middle East, and the globe.

