Shah Targets Rahul's 'Infiltrator Yatra', Vows To Expel Them From Bihar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for starting 'Ghushpaithia Bachao Yatra' while addressing a public meeting during an election rally in Banmankhi town of Purnea district in Bihar. "Should the infiltrators be expelled or not?... Rahul Baba and Lalu's son just started a "Save the Infiltrators" Yatra. They want Seemanchal to become a stronghold of infiltrators. But...we will work to expel every single infiltrator not only from Seemanchal, but also from the entire Bihar... They snatch the jobs of our youth. They take away the rations of our poor and also make the country unsafe..." he said.

NDA's 5-Year Plan for Seemanchal

He further emphasised that the Bharitya Janata Party and the NDA plan to expel infiltrators from the state within the next five years. "We will not only expel the infiltrators, but the encroachment they have made will also be razed to the ground... All the illegal businesses here were established during Lalu's rule and subsequently expanded by infiltrators. In the next five years, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the NDA government will root out every single illegal activity in Seemanchal," he added.

Infiltrators to be Removed from Voter Lists

Furthermore, he questioned whether the infiltrators should be removed from the voters' list or not, and asserted that they would have to return to their countries and would have no place in Seemanchal. "Should infiltrators be removed from our voter lists or not?... Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rahul Baba, listen carefully, we will detect the infiltrators, delete them from the voter lists, and deport them. They will have to go back to their country... There will be no place for infiltrators in Seemanchal... If even the slightest mistake happens, the jungle raj will return..." he stated.

Shah Warns Against Return of 'Jungle Raj'

"During the 15 years of Lalu and Rabri's rule, MLAs were murdered in broad daylight, loot, murder, rape, and kidnapping were rampant. This was an industry. Nitish Babu has ended jungle raj..." Shah underlined.

Bihar Election Schedule

The first phase of the Bihar elections, which saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history.

The first phase of polling in Bihar concluded recently, with elections for 122 seats scheduled on November 11 for the second phase. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)