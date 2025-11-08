President Murmu On Historic First-Ever Visit To Angola And Botswana

Historic Visit to Boost Africa, Global South Ties

President Droupadi Murmu departed for a state visit to Angola and Botswana on Saturday, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian Head of State to these nations.

According to Rashtrapati Bhavan, this historic visit highlights India's commitment to strengthening ties with Africa and the Global South. In a post on X, Rashtrapati Bhavan stated, "President Droupadi Murmu departs for her State visit to Angola and Botswana. This will be the first-ever State visit by an Indian Head of State to these nations."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also highlighted the significance of the visit. In a post on X, the MEA stated, "Reiterating India's commitment towards Africa and the Global South. President Droupadi Murmu has departed on a two-country State visit to Angola and Botswana. This visit will be the first-ever State visit by our President to these nations."

Deepening Defence and Energy Partnership with Angola

India is set to strengthen its defence and energy cooperation with Angola, ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's upcoming state visit to Angola and Botswana, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday. Addressing a special press briefing, MEA Secretary of Economic Relations Sudhakar Dalela said defence cooperation and lines of credit were among the key focus areas of engagement between India and Angola. "I think both are very critical sectors for cooperation. When the President of Angola came to India this year, he did discuss both these aspects with our leadership. Of course, we have a fairly vibrant energy partnership with Angola already, and we have about USD 5 billion in trade with Angola, out of which 80 per cent is in the energy sector. Our partnership with Angola from an energy security perspective is very critical. And we would like to explore the possibility of providing more momentum and depth to our partnership in the energy sector," Dalela said.

Boost for 'Project Cheetah' from Botswana

Botswana has expressed its readiness to send a "good number" of cheetahs to India under Project Cheetah, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday, ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's upcoming state visit to Angola and Botswana, marking a significant boost to India's wildlife conservation efforts. (ANI)

