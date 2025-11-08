Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 173 Budget: Kamal Haasan Spends Big, Sundar C's Salary Shocks Fans

Kamal Haasan has apparently poured a huge budget into Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film, Thalaivar 173. On top of that, details about Sundar C's salary have also been revealed.

Rajinikanth is currently filming Jailer 2, set for release next year. Fans were curious about who would direct Thalaivar 173, and it's now officially Sundar C. He previously directed Rajini in Arunachalam.

While Sundar C is directing Thalaivar 173, Kamal Haasan has taken on production. With Kamal's Raaj Kamal Films producing, many are calling it a surefire hit. Fans expect this to be a major turning point in Rajini's career.

Kamal Haasan, a successful producer, is making Thalaivar 173 his biggest budget film yet at 275 crores, including Rajini's salary. This is also the largest budget film Sundar C has ever directed.

Rajinikanth is reportedly earning 180-200 crores for Thalaivar 173. Sundar C is said to be getting 30 crores, double his previous highest salary, surprising Kollywood. The film is slated for a Pongal 2027 release.