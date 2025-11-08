African Union Commission Reaffirms Commitment To Nigeria's Sovereignty, Religious Freedom, And Rule Of Law

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, November 8, 2025/APO Group/ --

The African Union Commission (AUC) reiterates its unwavering commitment to the principles of sovereignty, non-interference, religious freedom, and the rule of law, as enshrined in the African Union Constitutive Act and related instruments.

The Commission notes with concern recent statements by the United States of America alleging that the Government of Nigeria is complicit in the targeted killing of Christians and threatening military action. The AUC emphasizes the following:

1. The Federal Republic of Nigeria is a longstanding and valued Member State of the African Union, playing a key role in regional stability, counter-terrorism, peacekeeping initiatives, and continental integration.

2. The AUC fully respects Nigeria's sovereign right to manage its internal affairs, including security, religious freedom, and human rights, in line with its Constitution and international obligations. Any external engagement must respect Nigeria's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and unity.

3. The Commission supports Nigeria's repeated affirmation that its Constitution guarantees freedom of religion and belief and that the Government rejects all forms of religious persecution.

4. Nigeria faces complex security challenges affecting citizens of all faiths, including violent extremist groups, banditry, communal violence, and resource-based conflicts. The AUC calls for regional, and international cooperation to support Nigeria and other African countries, in strengthening capacity to respond to insecurity, protect all citizens, uphold human rights, and bring perpetrators of violence to justice.

The AUC remains ready to provide support through its peace and security architecture, capacity-building programs, and strategic partnerships.

5. The AUC rejects any narrative that weaponizes religion or oversimplifies security challenges. Conflating all violence with a single religious-target narrative may hinder effective solutions and destabilize communities.

6. AUC urges external partners, including the United States, to engage Nigeria through diplomatic dialogue, intelligence-sharing, and capacity-building partnerships, while respecting Nigerian sovereignty rather than resorting to unilateral threats of military intervention, which could undermine continental peace, regional stability, and AU norms for peaceful conflict management.

The African Union Commission remains committed to supporting Member States in promoting peace, security, human rights, and development, while upholding sovereignty and non-interference.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).