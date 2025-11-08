Pune Land Deal Row: Real Picture Must Be Presented Before Public After Probe, Says Sharad Pawar

MENAFN - IANS) Akola, Nov 8 (IANS) NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday in his reaction on the Pune land deal row involving Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar, said that a probe should be conducted and the truth must come out.

The senior Pawar said that as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has stated that "it a serious issue", an enquiry must be conducted into the land transaction by Parth Pawar's firm Amedea Enterprises LLP and the real picture should be presented before society.

Sharad Pawar gave his reaction a day after Dy CM Ajit Pawar on Friday evening made an announcement on the cancellation of a sale deed for the land transaction in Pune's upscale Mundhwa-Koregaon Park.

Sharad Pawar said,“I cannot say anything about this. But the chief minister has claimed it a serious issue and therefore an enquiry must be conducted in this and the real picture should be presented before society.

“The state government has formed an enquiry committee on this. Therefore, we should see what issues come to light from the report of this committee.”

To a question on how does he view this matter as Ajit Pawar is his nephew, Pawar said, "There is a difference between administration, politics and family. If you ask me as the head of the family, we fought elections against each other. One of my grandsons stood against Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar's wife stood against my daughter. We do not bring family into politics, but our ideology."

When asked about a soft stand taken by Supriya Sule on Parth Pawar in connection with the Pune land deal controversy, Pawar said it may be her view.

To a question whether an attempt has been made to target Ajit Pawar in the Pune land deal row, Sharad Pawar said, "I cannot say anything.”

Sharad Pawar's comment is important as Dy CM Ajit Pawar was forced to intervene amid a chorus from the Opposition for his resignation and registration of a case against his son Parth Pawar in connection with the land deal.

“Not a single paisa was given in the land deal. The land deal transaction documents have been cancelled. The six-member committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge has been formed to look into the alleged irregularities and submit a report. I expect the committee to function in a transparent manner,” said Ajit Pawar.

He reiterated that there has been no money transaction in the Pune land deal. Two FIRs have already been registered in this regard and the police will hold the probe with transparency.

Ajit Pawar further stated that he was not aware of the transaction with regard to the Pune land deal and the committee would see how the registration of the sale deed took place.

Meanwhile, on Bihar Assembly elections, Shard Pawar said people want a change although Bihar is poor but its citizens are politically alert.“I won't be surprised if the ruling alliance loses Bihar.”

On the Opposition's strategy for local body polls in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar said,“The decision will be taken unanimously.”