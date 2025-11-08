403
AI For Earth: Accelerating Climate Action On The Road To COP30 By Sandeep Chandna, Chief Sustainability Officer, Tech Mahindra
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) In November, Brazil will host the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), a defining milestone in the global sustainability journey. As world leaders gather in Belém, the gateway to the Amazon rainforest, the conversation is shifting from what is possible to how we act at scale.
This COP carries powerful symbolism as for the first time it is taking place near the Amazon, often referred to as the“lungs of the planet.” It stands as a reminder that our fight against climate change is inseparable from our duty to protect biodiversity and natural ecosystems. The location itself reinforces a critical truth: safeguarding nature is no longer a choice; it's the foundation of human survival. The Decade of Intelligent Action We are now in what many call the decade of implementation, a period that will determine whether our climate ambitions translate into meaningful results. Ambition, by itself, is no longer enough. The world needs actionable intelligence, insights that allow nations, businesses, and communities to move from reactive to proactive, from incremental to exponential. Technology is emerging as one of the most powerful enablers of this shift. When guided by responsibility and purpose, it becomes more than a digital innovation, it becomes a catalyst for climate transformation. Artificial Intelligence (AI), in particular, holds the potential to change how we understand, measure, and act on environmental challenges. From forecasting extreme weather patterns and improving energy efficiency to enhancing carbon accounting and enabling precision agriculture, AI is already bridging the gap between data and decisions. It is allowing us to design smarter cities, predict ecosystem changes, and model climate scenarios with unprecedented accuracy, enabling actions that are not just faster, but also fairer and more effective. Intelligent Energy Management: Powering the Net Zero Transition Energy lies at the heart of the climate transition and AI is transforming how we generate, distribute and consume it. Through intelligent forecasting, real-time optimization and adaptive grid management, AI enables organizations and cities to balance energy demand with renewable supply, reduce losses and cut emissions at scale. Smart algorithms can predict consumption patterns, detect inefficiencies and autonomously adjust systems to minimize waste, making energy use not just cleaner, but smarter. As global economies accelerate toward net zero, the role of AI-driven energy intelligence will be pivotal. From optimizing renewable integration and energy storage to advancing microgrids and carbon-neutral data centers, AI is redefining how sustainability is powered. This is the new frontier of climate innovation where technology doesn't just support the transition, it fuels it. A World Aligning Around Responsible AI Yet the question is no longer how powerful AI can be, but how responsibly it will be used. Across the globe, countries are acknowledging the importance of responsible AI governance to ensure technology serves humanity and the planet.
Policy that establishes trust and accountability,
Capital that fuels inclusive and scalable solutions, and
Culture that embraces technology as a shared good for humanity. By uniting these pillars, it can mark the beginning of a new era, one where AI for Earth becomes a global movement that connects intelligence with empathy, and innovation with impact. The Way Ahead As we move toward COP30, we stand at a defining intersection between ambition and action, innovation and integrity. The next phase of climate progress will not be determined by how much we know, but by how wisely we act. As leaders gather amid the Amazon's vast canopy, a living symbol of Earth's resilience, COP30 reminds us that protecting our planet requires more than action; it demands intelligent action guided by values. The time for incremental change has passed. What we need now is collective courage and to build a future where sustainability is not an outcome, but the very foundation of how we live, work and grow together.
-
The European Union's AI Act, effective in 2025, has set the world's first comprehensive legal framework for AI, defining clear risk categories and accountability measures.
China's Global AI Governance Action Plan (2025) promotes secure infrastructure, data protection, and global cooperation through ethical AI frameworks.
India's IndiaAI Mission focuses on democratizing access, nurturing indigenous innovation, and ensuring that AI delivers social and environmental impact in line with national priorities.
At the multilateral level, UNESCO, OECD, and the UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance are driving cross-border collaborations to establish harmonized principles for transparency, inclusion, and accountability.
