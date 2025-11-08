403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Death toll of Typhoon Kalmaegi increases, over hundred are missing
(MENAFN) The Philippines reported that Typhoon Kalmaegi has claimed 204 lives, with 109 people still missing, according to official sources. The storm, also called Tino locally, has injured 156 individuals.
Cebu province in the Central Visayas region suffered the heaviest losses, recording 141 deaths. Other fatalities include one each in Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, Bohol, and Leyte; two in Southern Leyte; three in Capiz; six in Agusan del Sur; 27 in Negros Occidental; and 20 in Negros Oriental.
Approximately 2.9 million people have been impacted by the typhoon, and 282,490 have been displaced to evacuation centers. The disaster follows a powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Cebu on September 30, which also caused widespread casualties and displacement.
In response, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a state of national calamity on Thursday in anticipation of further storms. Compounding the crisis, Super Typhoon Fung-wong, known locally as Uwan, struck the Philippines on Friday, bringing heavy rainfall that led to flight cancellations, school closures, and suspended sea travel in affected areas.
Kalmaegi also moved into Vietnam on Friday, causing five deaths, multiple injuries, and damage to over 2,000 homes. More than 2.3 million people have been affected there, with around 398,000 taking shelter in evacuation centers.
Cebu province in the Central Visayas region suffered the heaviest losses, recording 141 deaths. Other fatalities include one each in Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, Bohol, and Leyte; two in Southern Leyte; three in Capiz; six in Agusan del Sur; 27 in Negros Occidental; and 20 in Negros Oriental.
Approximately 2.9 million people have been impacted by the typhoon, and 282,490 have been displaced to evacuation centers. The disaster follows a powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Cebu on September 30, which also caused widespread casualties and displacement.
In response, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a state of national calamity on Thursday in anticipation of further storms. Compounding the crisis, Super Typhoon Fung-wong, known locally as Uwan, struck the Philippines on Friday, bringing heavy rainfall that led to flight cancellations, school closures, and suspended sea travel in affected areas.
Kalmaegi also moved into Vietnam on Friday, causing five deaths, multiple injuries, and damage to over 2,000 homes. More than 2.3 million people have been affected there, with around 398,000 taking shelter in evacuation centers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment