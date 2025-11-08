403
Trump urges end to filibuster ahead of government funding vote
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Friday reiterated his push to eliminate the Senate filibuster as lawmakers prepared to vote on a revised bill to reopen the government following the longest shutdown in US history.
“Just say NO (Nuclear Option!). TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER!” Trump wrote on his social media platform, calling on Senate Republicans to remove the 60-vote requirement that allows the minority party to block legislation.
The Senate is set to vote later Friday on a proposal that would temporarily fund the government and advance three appropriations bills. The plan also includes a commitment to hold a future vote on extending Affordable Care Act subsidies due to expire later this year, according to reports.
