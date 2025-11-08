Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump urges end to filibuster ahead of government funding vote

Trump urges end to filibuster ahead of government funding vote


2025-11-08 03:50:55
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Friday reiterated his push to eliminate the Senate filibuster as lawmakers prepared to vote on a revised bill to reopen the government following the longest shutdown in US history.

“Just say NO (Nuclear Option!). TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER!” Trump wrote on his social media platform, calling on Senate Republicans to remove the 60-vote requirement that allows the minority party to block legislation.

The Senate is set to vote later Friday on a proposal that would temporarily fund the government and advance three appropriations bills. The plan also includes a commitment to hold a future vote on extending Affordable Care Act subsidies due to expire later this year, according to reports.

MENAFN08112025000045017640ID1110313958



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search