S. Korea Denounces North’s Suspected Missile Launch
(MENAFN) South Korea issued sharp condemnation Saturday following North Korea's suspected ballistic missile test, demanding Pyongyang cease provocations that threaten to escalate bilateral tensions, South Korean media reported.
The South Korean Defense Ministry released a statement strongly denouncing the recent ballistic projectile launch while voicing profound disapproval of Pyongyang's criticism targeting joint South Korea-U.S. military drills conducted November 3-7 and this week's defense leadership summit.
Ministry officials urged Pyongyang to "immediately halt" all provocative actions escalating tensions between the neighboring nations.
The rebuke follows Friday's announcement by South Korean military authorities that North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward waters off its eastern coastline.
U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) issued a parallel statement acknowledging awareness of North Korea's ballistic missile test while pledging commitment to allied defense.
"We are consulting closely with the Republic of Korea (South Korea). Our focus is on maintaining the readiness required to defend the U.S. homeland and our allies in the region," the USFK said.
Earlier this week, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his South Korean counterpart Ahn Gyu-back toured the Demilitarized Zone separating South and North Korea during Hegseth's inaugural visit to South Korea on Monday. The defense chiefs subsequently convened their annual security consultative meeting Tuesday.
