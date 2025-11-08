403
Deputy Prime Minister Of UAE Visits Azerbaijan
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has arrived in Azerbaijan on a visit, Azernews reports.
A guard of honor was lined up at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in honor of the guest.
Al Maktoum was welcomed by the Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev, Deputy Minister of Defense - Director General Agil Gurbanov and other officials.
