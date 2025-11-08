Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India's most loved Single Malt Whisky from the House of South Seas Distilleries and Breweries

Crazy Cock Indian Single Malt Whisky, crafted at South Seas Distilleries, holds a revered place in India’s whisky heritage. With more than four decades of expertise, the distillery has perfected the art of malt-making, culminating in a whisky that has earned admiration across the world.

In 2025, Crazy Cock once again reaffirmed its global acclaim by winning the coveted “Best in Show” title at the 7th edition of the prestigious IWS Awards, held at the iconic Taj Lands End, Mumbai. This recognition places Crazy Cock among the greatest whiskies internationally — a testament to its craftsmanship, innovation, and distinctive Indian character.

Crazy Cock stands out with two signature expressions, each reflecting the distillery’s mastery:

Crazy Cock Dhua: A striking peated single malt with rich smoky layers, offering aromas and flavours of char, embers, and barbecue-style smokiness.

Crazy Cock Rare: A refined unpeated single malt, matured in ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks, delivering warm, rounded notes of toffee, spice, and deep, full-bodied richness.

Both variants are produced in small batches and aged in unique tropical coastal environments, giving them a depth, complexity, and texture unlike any other.

Crazy Cock continues to be loved by whisky connoisseurs in India and abroad — a bold expression of Indian creativity, heritage, and world-class spirit-making.

