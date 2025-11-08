Bihar Gave '65-Volt Jhatka' To Jungle Raj Supporters: PM Modi

PM Modi's 'Jhatka' Jibe at Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a sharp dig at the Opposition, saying that the people of Bihar gave a "65-volt jhatka [shock]" to those who thrived during the era of 'Jungle Raj' in the first phase of the Assembly elections.

Addressing a public rally in Sitamarhi, PM Modi said, "In the first phase of the elections, the people of Jungle Raj got a '65 volt jhatka'. There is talk everywhere that the youth of Bihar have chosen development by supporting the NDA, and the women and daughters of Bihar have ensured a record victory for the alliance."

'RJD Wants Children to be Extortionists'

The Prime Minister said that the RJD's campaign reflects its mindset, as children are being made to chant slogans about becoming extortionists instead of aspiring to be doctors or professionals. "What does RJD want to do for the children of Bihar is clearly visible in their election campaign. Listen to the songs and slogans of the Jungle Raj people. You will be shocked. On RJD's stages, innocent children are being made to say that they want to become extortionists. Should a child of Bihar become an extortionist or a doctor? Will we let them win who want our children to be extortionists?" PM said.

High Voter Turnout in First Phase

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, held on November 6, recorded a voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar announced on Saturday.

Triangular Contest in Sitamarhi

The Sitamarhi constituency, one of the 243 Assembly seats in the state, is set to witness a triangular contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Jan Suraaj Party in the second phase of polling scheduled for November 11. The BJP has nominated Sunil Kumar Pintu, the RJD has fielded Sunil Kumar, while the Jan Suraaj Party has announced Ziauddin Khan as its candidate.

A Swing Seat with Alternating Loyalties

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mithilesh Kumar is the sitting MLA from the Sitamarhi constituency. He won the seat in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, whereas in 2015, the seat was won by the RJD candidate, Sunil Kumar. The Sitamarhi constituency has a history of alternating political loyalties. It is considered a swing seat, with victories often oscillating between the BJP and the RJD.

In 2020, BJP's Mithilesh Kumar won from Sitamarhi by a margin of 11,475 votes, defeating RJD's Sunil Kumar. The voter turnout stood at 61.86 per cent, with 1,80,842 voters casting their ballots. In 2015, the seat was won by Sunil Kumar of RJD, while in 2010, Sunil Kumar alias Pintu of BJP clinched the seat by a margin of 5,221 votes over LJP's Raghwendra Kumar Singh. (ANI)

