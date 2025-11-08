“Women Aren't Objects!” Gouri Kishan Schools Youtuber For Crass Remark

Actress Gouri G. Kishan stands firm in her stance against a YouTuber who body-shamed her during a press meet for a movie promotion in Chennai.

The press meet for Gouri's new film 'Others' was held in Chennai, where Gouri G. Kishan openly spoke out against the body-shaming she experienced. Gouri gave a fitting reply to a YouTuber who asked the director about her weight and height. The YouTuber's question and Gouri's response have sparked a debate on social media, with many like actor Kavin and singer Chinmayi Sripaada showing their support.

In a later interview, Gouri Kishan stated, 'My body, my choice. No one has the right to question it.' She added, 'I spoke up for all women. I did it so that another actress doesn't have to face this tomorrow.' When she confronted the YouTuber, others in the room demanded he apologize to her.

Gouri G. Kishan also mentioned that no one from her own team said anything. She expressed her happiness that after the incident went viral, many from the film industry came out in support. 'There were no questions about the film or my character. He just laughed and asked the actor, 'How much did she weigh when you lifted her?' He also asked the director, 'Why did you cast someone so short?''

'YouTubers think they can just pick up a phone and ask anything,' she said. 'Do they think women are brainless? There are many talented women. Can they only ask us about our bodies, clothes, and makeup? What really angered me is that he said this even after watching the film. He had such a huge ego,' Gouri Kishan stated.

Director Abin Hariharan and hero Adithya Madhavan are facing heavy criticism on social media for not supporting the actress during the press meet. The director was seen trying to pacify the journalist. Meanwhile, following the backlash, Adithya Madhavan has issued an apology. He posted on social media that his silence was not support for body-shaming and that he was just stunned as it was his debut film.

The video has become a hot topic on social media. Many, including actress Khushbu Sundar, actor Kavin, and singer Chinmayi Sripaada, have come out in support of the actress. 'Kudos for the bold reply,' Khushbu posted on X. 'A woman's weight is nobody else's business. Would men accept it if actresses asked back about the women in their families? What would have happened then?' Khushbu questioned. She also replied on X that 'respect is not a one-way street.'