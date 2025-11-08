Travel Diaries 10 Fascinating Travel Superstitions From Around The World

Explore 10 fascinating travel superstitions from around the world, including unlucky numbers, rituals, and cultural beliefs. Learn how travellers follow these customs to ensure safety, luck, and smooth journeys.

Travelling is often seen as an adventure, a chance to explore new places and cultures. Yet, across the globe, age-old beliefs and superstitions continue to influence how people journey. From avoiding certain numbers to performing rituals, these customs reflect humanity's desire to stay safe and invite luck while on the move. Here are ten intriguing travel superstitions from different corners of the world.

In the United States, the number thirteen is widely considered unlucky, especially in travel contexts. Many hotels skip the 13th floor, and some airlines omit row 13 from seating arrangements. Even Fridays that fall on the 13th can make travellers uneasy. This widespread fear, known as triskaidekaphobia, continues to shape how people plan their journeys.

In parts of Europe, Fridays have long been linked with bad luck, particularly as a day to set off on a trip. Rooted in Christian tradition, the superstition is reinforced by stories such as Lord Byron's final voyage, which began on a Friday and ended tragically in Greece. Even today, some travellers prefer waiting until Saturday to begin their journeys.

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, placing a clove of garlic in your suitcase is believed to protect travellers from misfortune at border crossings. This practice stems from local folk traditions, where garlic has historically been used to ward off the evil eye. While it may not speed up customs procedures, many still keep a clove handy as a symbolic safeguard.

In 2007, Nepal Airlines famously performed a goat sacrifice to Akash Bhairab, the Hindu sky deity, after one of their jets experienced repeated electrical faults. The act, combined with mechanical repairs, highlighted a long-standing belief that safe air travel depends not only on engineering but also on divine favour.

In rural Ireland, November 11th-the feast day of St Martin-was traditionally a day when wheels were not meant to turn. Since the saint is said to have died under a mill wheel, carts and carriages would remain stationary, and journeys were postponed until the following day.

In China, Japan, and Korea, the number four is considered unlucky because it sounds similar to the word for death. Hotels may skip the fourth floor, and gifts in sets of four are generally avoided. Travellers often notice elevators or seat numbers jumping directly from three to five to respect this superstition.

In Greece, gifting a knife is believed to sever the bond between giver and receiver. To circumvent the superstition, the recipient may offer a small coin, transforming the gift into a symbolic purchase. Similar beliefs exist in Japan and the Philippines, where knives are rarely presented at weddings or as personal gifts. Travellers buying knives as souvenirs are often surprised to learn of this custom.

In Hungary, clinking beer glasses is sometimes avoided. The practice traces back to 1849, when Austrian generals celebrated their victory over Hungary by clinking mugs, symbolising humiliation for locals. While some Hungarians still observe this superstition, others note that the prohibition was intended to last only 150 years. Visitors may find the rules confusing but observing local customs is always appreciated.

Among airline crews, the word“last” is avoided. Instead, they refer to flights as“final” and passengers as“remaining” rather than“last.” The belief is that certain words invite misfortune, so using alternatives is seen as a safer choice.

In parts of India, consuming a small spoonful of "dahi-shakkar" (curd mixed with sugar) before setting off is thought to bring a smooth and fortunate journey. This simple ritual is a charming example of how food can carry symbolic meaning in travel traditions.