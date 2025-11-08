Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Mat Karo': Rapido Driver Tries To Grab Woman's Leg During Ride, She Shares Harrowing Experience

2025-11-08 03:18:05
(MENAFN- Live Mint) “Kya kar rahe ho, mat karo”: A teary-eyed Bengaluru woman shared her harrowing experience of being allegedly harassed by a Rapido bike taxi driver during a ride in the city's central area. In a video, she claimed that the Rapido driver tried to touch her inappropriately during a ride on Thursday evening.

The incident, which reportedly occurred on November 6, came to light after she shared a video detailing her experience on Instagram.

“06.11.2025, in Bengaluru (Karnataka), I faced something I never thought I would. While returning to my PG from Church Street on a Rapido ride, the captain tried to grab my legs while riding,” she wrote in the post.

Live Mint

