'Mat Karo': Rapido Driver Tries To Grab Woman's Leg During Ride, She Shares Harrowing Experience
The incident, which reportedly occurred on November 6, came to light after she shared a video detailing her experience on Instagram.
“06.11.2025, in Bengaluru (Karnataka), I faced something I never thought I would. While returning to my PG from Church Street on a Rapido ride, the captain tried to grab my legs while riding,” she wrote in the post.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment