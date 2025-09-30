Real Madrid Travels 4,000 Miles
Almaty -Real Madrid takes a long, unprecedented trip to Kazakhstan to face Kairat Almaty in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Kazakhstan joined UEFA in 2002 having previously competed in the Asian Football Confederation. The western part of Kazakhstan is geographically part of Europe, but Madrid – the record 15-time European champion – is traveling to the country's capital in the east, nearly 4,000 miles (6,500 kilometers) from the Spanish capital.
“You have to adapt, it's not a question of whether the trip bothers you or not,” Madrid coach Xabi Alonso said.“It's just another game, and the trip is neither an impediment nor an excuse.”
Madrid, which defeated Marseille 2-1 in its opening game, will hope to bounce back from a chastening 5-2 loss at city rival Atlético Madrid in La Liga on Saturday – the team's first defeat of the season.
Kairat loss its tournament debut at Sporting Lisbon 4-1 but has a strong European record at home with just four defeats from its last 30 matches in Almaty.
Bayern Munich visits Pafos in Cyprus for another match against a tournament newcomer.
Atlético is also playing, with Eintracht Frankfurt visiting after nearly throwing away a six-goal lead on Saturday in a 6-4 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach.
Chelsea welcomes José Mourinho back to Stamford Bridge with Benfica. The Portuguese coach had two spells in charge of Chelsea, where he branded himself as the“Special One.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
CommentsNo comment