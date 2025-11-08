EIB Fortifies Lithuania With Landmark Loan To Boost Europe's Security

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In a significant step to bolster European security, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved a 300 million euros loan to the Government of Lithuania to finance investments in military infrastructure, Trend reports.

The loan represents a major milestone in reinforcing the European Union's eastern border, where Lithuania plays a crucial role in NATO's collective defense and rapid-response capabilities.

The financing will help Lithuania enhance its defense readiness through targeted investments in several key areas. These include harbor boats for piloting and towing, medical transport and equipment, and new infrastructure for residential, administrative, training, transport, and logistics purposes. The upgrades will directly support the Lithuanian Armed Forces and help the country meet its commitments to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

This operation is part of a wider 500 million euros investment package approved by the EIB to strengthen Lithuania's defense infrastructure. It complements a 540 million euros loan granted earlier this year for the development of the NATO military base in Rūdninkai, bringing the EIB Group's total support for Lithuania's defense investments to over 1 billion euros in 2025.

“Within just a year, the EIB has provided over one billion euros in support for Lithuania's defense investments. These investments are vital for strengthening our national defense and contributing to Europe's collective security. We value this partnership with the European Investment Bank, which has demonstrated its ability to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of member states,” said Kristupas Vaitiekūnas, Lithuania's Minister of Finance.

The EIB loan, which carries a 25-year maturity, will co-finance Lithuania's 2024–2030 defense investment plan.

“This agreement reflects the EIB's evolving role in supporting EU member states on the eastern border. Lithuania has shown leadership in strengthening Europe's collective security and resilience. We are proud to support its efforts to invest in defense infrastructure that benefits both national and European stability,” said EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer, who oversees operations in Lithuania.

The EIB Group is on track to more than triple its investments in security and defense this year to an all-time high, committing over 3.5 percent of its annual lending to projects that enhance Europe's deterrence capabilities. Earlier this year, the Bank expanded its mandate to include investments dedicated solely to military uses, signaling a significant strategic shift.

The Group currently manages a pipeline of around 30 flagship defense and security projects across the EU, focusing on key priorities such as border and critical infrastructure protection, military mobility, industrial capacity strengthening, and innovation in strategic technologies. It is also facilitating access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises within the security and defense supply chain and investing in dedicated venture capital funds that support Europe's growing defense technology ecosystem.