Azerbaijani Citizens Turn Out At Azadliq Square Ahead Of Military Parade (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani residents have begun gathering at Azadliq Square to witness the military parade dedicated to the anniversary of the country's victory in the Patriotic War, Trend reports.

Military personnel and equipment taking part in the parade have already been fully prepared for the event.

The streets and avenues around Azadlig Square are filled with people who have come to watch the parade. Buildings in the area are decorated with Azerbaijani flags, adding to the festive atmosphere.