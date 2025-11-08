Azerbaijani Citizens Turn Out At Azadliq Square Ahead Of Military Parade (PHOTO)
Military personnel and equipment taking part in the parade have already been fully prepared for the event.
The streets and avenues around Azadlig Square are filled with people who have come to watch the parade. Buildings in the area are decorated with Azerbaijani flags, adding to the festive atmosphere.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment