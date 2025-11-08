403
Magnitude 5 Earthquake Strikes Pakistan's Balochistan Province
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A magnitude 5 earthquake struck the city of Ziarat and surrounding areas in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Saturday, according to the country's National Seismic Monitoring Center.
The quake's epicenter was located approximately 67 kilometers northeast of Quetta, the provincial capital. No reports of damage or casualties have been reported.
Ziarat was last hit by a powerful earthquake in 2008, which claimed more than 200 lives and injured around 500 others province Pakistan earthquake
