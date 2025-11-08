Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Magnitude 5 Earthquake Strikes Pakistan's Balochistan Province

Magnitude 5 Earthquake Strikes Pakistan's Balochistan Province


2025-11-08 03:05:22
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A magnitude 5 earthquake struck the city of Ziarat and surrounding areas in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Saturday, according to the country's National Seismic Monitoring Center.
The quake's epicenter was located approximately 67 kilometers northeast of Quetta, the provincial capital. No reports of damage or casualties have been reported.
Ziarat was last hit by a powerful earthquake in 2008, which claimed more than 200 lives and injured around 500 others province Pakistan earthquake

MENAFN08112025000067011011ID1110313841



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search