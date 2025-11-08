Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Oil Up 33 Cents To USD 65.72 Pb - KPC

2025-11-08 03:04:39
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti crude oil price went up by 33 cents to reach USD 65.72 per barrel (pb) during Friday's trading, compared to USD 65.39 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Saturday.
Brent futures rose by 25 cents to USD 63.63 pb and West Texas Intermediate went up 32 cents to USD 59.75 pb. (end)
