403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Oil Up 33 Cents To USD 65.72 Pb - KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti crude oil price went up by 33 cents to reach USD 65.72 per barrel (pb) during Friday's trading, compared to USD 65.39 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Saturday.
Brent futures rose by 25 cents to USD 63.63 pb and West Texas Intermediate went up 32 cents to USD 59.75 pb. (end)
km
Brent futures rose by 25 cents to USD 63.63 pb and West Texas Intermediate went up 32 cents to USD 59.75 pb. (end)
km
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment