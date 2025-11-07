403
Sudan Army Intercepts Drone Swarm
(MENAFN) The Sudanese military reported that its air defense systems successfully intercepted a series of drones that targeted Omdurman, west of Khartoum, as well as the northern city of Atbara early Friday.
Residents in Omdurman told a news agency that they heard intense anti-aircraft fire following multiple drone attacks on the northern neighborhoods of the city before dawn.
Similar accounts came from Atbara, where eyewitnesses stated that a drone swarm struck around 3 a.m. local time, prompting heavy artillery fire from army positions in response.
The scale of casualties and destruction remains uncertain, as neither the army nor the RSF has released an official statement regarding the incidents.
Earlier, a news outlet reported that Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) carried out the drone strikes targeting the same areas early Friday.
The assaults followed the RSF’s announcement on Thursday that it had accepted a humanitarian truce in Sudan, proposed by the Quad countries—the US, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.
The RSF did not provide details about the ceasefire’s terms or how it would be implemented, while neither the Quad nor the army issued immediate comments.
Sudanese authorities have previously accused the RSF of repeatedly launching drone attacks on civilian areas in Khartoum and other cities, though the group has yet to publicly respond to these allegations.
