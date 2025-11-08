403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey secures seat on UNESCO Executive Board for 2025-2029
(MENAFN) Türkiye has been re-elected to the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for the 2025-2029 term, the Foreign Ministry announced on Friday. This marks the country’s third consecutive term on the Board, following its previous tenures from 2017-2021 and 2021-2025, reaffirming Türkiye’s longstanding commitment to UNESCO as one of its founding members.
The election occurred during the ongoing 43rd General Conference of UNESCO, held in Uzbekistan, where member states convene to set strategic priorities and guide the organization’s work in education, science, culture, and communication. By securing its position once again, Türkiye underscores its intent to actively participate in shaping UNESCO’s agenda and promoting international collaboration.
Türkiye highlighted that it will continue to contribute to global efforts aimed at advancing the organization’s core mission of fostering knowledge exchange, preserving cultural heritage, and supporting sustainable development. The Foreign Ministry emphasized that Türkiye remains committed to upholding the shared values of humanity while strengthening partnerships with member states to address common challenges.
Serving on the Executive Board provides Türkiye with an influential platform to help steer UNESCO’s policies and programs over the next four years, particularly in areas such as education innovation, heritage preservation, and global cultural cooperation.
The election occurred during the ongoing 43rd General Conference of UNESCO, held in Uzbekistan, where member states convene to set strategic priorities and guide the organization’s work in education, science, culture, and communication. By securing its position once again, Türkiye underscores its intent to actively participate in shaping UNESCO’s agenda and promoting international collaboration.
Türkiye highlighted that it will continue to contribute to global efforts aimed at advancing the organization’s core mission of fostering knowledge exchange, preserving cultural heritage, and supporting sustainable development. The Foreign Ministry emphasized that Türkiye remains committed to upholding the shared values of humanity while strengthening partnerships with member states to address common challenges.
Serving on the Executive Board provides Türkiye with an influential platform to help steer UNESCO’s policies and programs over the next four years, particularly in areas such as education innovation, heritage preservation, and global cultural cooperation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment