403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy discusses defense, regional security with Romania, Lebanon
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held separate discussions on Friday with Romanian President Nicusor Dan and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, focusing on defense collaboration, regional security, and diplomatic initiatives, according to reports.
Following his conversation with Dan, Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram, “I briefed him on the current diplomatic situation and the ongoing Russian strikes. Russia continues spurning diplomacy, and we discussed what joint steps could help bring the Russians back to reality.” The two leaders explored avenues for defense support, air defense needs, and potential cooperation through the European Union’s SAFE program, with Zelenskyy noting Ukraine’s readiness to export defense systems to Romania. SAFE, a new EU initiative, provides €150 billion ($176.7 billion) in low-interest loans to member states to strengthen their defense capabilities.
“We have strong potential for a partnership, and we are equally interested in its realization,” Zelenskyy added, also extending an invitation to Dan to visit Ukraine, with both sides preparing teams to facilitate the visit.
In a separate engagement, Zelenskyy spoke with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun about advancing peace in the region, ensuring food security, and boosting cooperation in logistics and agricultural technologies. “Ukraine supports all the efforts by Lebanon and the international community to ensure stability in the Middle East. Achieving real peace is equally important for both our regions,” he said, expressing appreciation for Lebanon’s backing of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Following his conversation with Dan, Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram, “I briefed him on the current diplomatic situation and the ongoing Russian strikes. Russia continues spurning diplomacy, and we discussed what joint steps could help bring the Russians back to reality.” The two leaders explored avenues for defense support, air defense needs, and potential cooperation through the European Union’s SAFE program, with Zelenskyy noting Ukraine’s readiness to export defense systems to Romania. SAFE, a new EU initiative, provides €150 billion ($176.7 billion) in low-interest loans to member states to strengthen their defense capabilities.
“We have strong potential for a partnership, and we are equally interested in its realization,” Zelenskyy added, also extending an invitation to Dan to visit Ukraine, with both sides preparing teams to facilitate the visit.
In a separate engagement, Zelenskyy spoke with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun about advancing peace in the region, ensuring food security, and boosting cooperation in logistics and agricultural technologies. “Ukraine supports all the efforts by Lebanon and the international community to ensure stability in the Middle East. Achieving real peace is equally important for both our regions,” he said, expressing appreciation for Lebanon’s backing of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment