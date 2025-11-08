403
US Consumer Inflation Shows Mixed Signals
(MENAFN) Short-term inflation expectations among US consumers decreased to 3.2% in October, based on a survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, released on Friday.
This figure marked a decline of 0.2 percentage points from the previous month. Meanwhile, projections for inflation three and five years ahead held steady at 3% each.
At the same time, unemployment expectations—the likelihood that the US jobless rate will rise a year from now—climbed by 1.4 percentage points, reaching 42.5% in October.
The chances of securing a new job if one’s current position were lost also fell, dropping 0.6 percentage points to 46.8%. Conversely, the probability of an individual losing their job in the coming 12 months decreased by 0.9 percentage points, settling at 14%.
Expectations regarding spending and household income growth largely remained stable during October. Household income growth forecasts edged down slightly by 0.1 percentage points to 2.8%, while anticipated spending growth nudged up 0.1 percentage points to 4.8%.
Projections for specific cost increases varied. Expectations for gasoline prices declined to 3.5% and for food to 5.7%, whereas anticipated expenses rose for other categories: 8.2% for university education, 9.4% for health care, and 7.2% for rent.
