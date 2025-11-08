403
Tanzania’s mangrove restoration sets example for global climate action
(MENAFN) In Tanzania’s Rufiji Delta, where the river merges with the Indian Ocean, the receding tide reveals a network of silvery mud and intertwined roots. Here, local men and women plant mangrove seedlings at daybreak, a quiet yet vital effort to protect their homes from rising seas. “We are doing this for the future of our children,” said fisherman Jumanne Hussein, 48, his hands coated in mud. “When the mangroves disappear, the fish disappear, and the sea eats away our land. We have seen it with our own eyes.”
For generations, the Rufiji Delta has sustained thousands of livelihoods, with its mangrove forests serving as natural barriers against storm surges while stabilizing shorelines. However, climate change and deforestation have left the region increasingly vulnerable. As the COP30 climate summit approaches in Brazil, Tanzania is turning local restoration initiatives into an example of proactive adaptation, demonstrating how communities can take the climate fight into their own hands.
Scientists emphasize the importance of mangroves, which can sequester up to ten times more carbon per hectare than tropical rainforests, making them critical in efforts to limit global warming. Yet, Tanzania has lost roughly 100,000 hectares of mangroves due to logging, salt farming, and unregulated development. “The degradation is alarming,” said NEMC environmental scientist Amina Kibola. “When mangroves vanish, we lose a huge part of our shield against climate disasters, our food sources suffer, and we lose a vital carbon sink. We are literally cutting down our climate defense.”
Tanzania plans to present its mangrove restoration programs at COP30 as part of its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement and to seek further climate finance support. In Kikale village, volunteers have planted half a million mangrove seedlings over the past three years through the national “Ten Million Mangroves” initiative, which aims to restore 10,000 hectares by 2030. “Before, we had to go far out to sea to find fish. Now the small ones are coming back to the creeks,” Hussein said. “These trees are like nurseries for them. Without mangroves, there is no life here.”
Women have become central to these efforts, passing seedlings hand to hand while standing knee-deep in mud. “We used to think this was men’s work,” said Fatuma Rajabu, a mother of four who coordinates a women’s planting team. “But we learned that protecting our coast means protecting our families. The mangroves keep our homes from flooding and give us crabs to sell.”
Their work reflects COP30’s focus on empowering local communities to lead adaptation, translating global targets into tangible action.
Mangrove restoration also opens economic opportunities through the “blue carbon” market, which allows nations to trade carbon credits earned from protecting coastal ecosystems. “Every hectare of mangrove can absorb hundreds of tons of carbon dioxide,” explained Frida Bryson, program manager at Blue Carbon Tanzania. “By restoring these forests, we’re fighting climate change and creating new revenue streams for communities.” Advanced monitoring tools, including drones and AI, are used to track growth and carbon storage, ensuring transparency for international investors.
Still, equity concerns remain. “We hear about carbon money, but we haven’t seen it come to us,” Hussein said. “We just plant because this is our life. If the sea takes this land, where will we go?” These challenges are likely to surface at COP30, where negotiators will discuss scaling adaptation funding and ensuring climate finance reaches those most affected.
Rising seas, stronger storms, and saltwater intrusion continue to threaten the delta, eroding farmland and displacing families. “We’re already seeing saltwater move further up the Rufiji River,” Kibola said. “That affects crops, drinking water, and fish breeding grounds. The mangroves act as a buffer, but once they’re gone, the damage spreads quickly.” In response, the Tanzanian government has strengthened legal protections, designated conservation zones, and promoted community-led restoration. International partners have pledged support for these efforts under climate adaptation projects.
While technical, financial, and land-use challenges persist, Tanzania hopes COP30 will highlight its mangrove revival as a model of community-driven climate action. “If we can prove that blue carbon can work for communities – not just corporations – it will redefine conservation finance across the continent,” Bryson said.
