Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fires In Kyiv Extinguished After Russian Drone Attack

Fires In Kyiv Extinguished After Russian Drone Attack


2025-11-08 02:12:45
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

On the morning of November 8, Russians attacked Kyiv with drones again. In the Pechersk district, rescuers responded to two calls.

Read also: Seven people injured, multi-story building damaged during drone attack in Dnipro

At one location, four trucks were on fire, and two buildings and a nearby car were damaged.

At another address, the burning remains of a UAV were extinguished before the arrival of SES units.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, fires were recorded in the Pechersk district of Kyiv following the Russian attack.

MENAFN08112025000193011044ID1110313738



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search