Fires In Kyiv Extinguished After Russian Drone Attack

On the morning of November 8, Russians attacked Kyiv with drones again. In the Pechersk district, rescuers responded to two calls.

At one location, four trucks were on fire, and two buildings and a nearby car were damaged.

At another address, the burning remains of a UAV were extinguished before the arrival of SES units.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, fires were recorded in the Pechersk district of Kyiv following the Russian attack.