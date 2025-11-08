Fires In Kyiv Extinguished After Russian Drone Attack
On the morning of November 8, Russians attacked Kyiv with drones again. In the Pechersk district, rescuers responded to two calls.Read also: Seven people injured, multi-story building damaged during drone attack in Dnipro
At one location, four trucks were on fire, and two buildings and a nearby car were damaged.
At another address, the burning remains of a UAV were extinguished before the arrival of SES units.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, fires were recorded in the Pechersk district of Kyiv following the Russian attack.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment