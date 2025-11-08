Russians Attack Mykolaiv's Industrial Infrastructure With Drones Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Overnight, the enemy attacked the city with Shahed-type UAVs. The industrial infrastructure was targeted," he said.

Preliminary reports indicate no casualties.

Air defense forces in the region shot down and suppressed three Shahed-type UAVs and various types of drone simulators.

"Yesterday, the enemy attacked the Ochakiv community twice with FPV drones. The enemy also carried out two artillery strikes on the Kutsurub community. As a result of one of the shellings, a private house in the village of Dmytrivka was damaged. There were no casualties," Kim added.

As reported earlier, on November 6, the enemy attacked the Ochakiv community in Mykolaiv region seven times with FPV drones.

