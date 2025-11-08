Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US And UN Ease Sanctions On Syrian Officials Amid Trump's Policy Shift

2025-11-08 02:12:43
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The U.S. Treasury Department and the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) have officially removed Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab from the list of “Specially Designated Global Terrorists” (SDGT) as part of President Donald Trump's latest changes to Washington's Syria policy, Azernews reports.

The move marks a significant recalibration of the U.S. stance toward Damascus.

In parallel, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) adopted a resolution to lift certain sanctions previously imposed on al-Sharaa and several other individuals at the initiative of the United States. The resolution passed with 14 votes in favor and China abstaining, reflecting broad international support for the gradual normalization of relations with Syria.

The decision is viewed as a crucial step toward the international reintegration of the Syrian leadership, signaling a possible new phase in post-conflict diplomacy and regional engagement with Damascus.

AzerNews

