US And UN Ease Sanctions On Syrian Officials Amid Trump's Policy Shift
The move marks a significant recalibration of the U.S. stance toward Damascus.
In parallel, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) adopted a resolution to lift certain sanctions previously imposed on al-Sharaa and several other individuals at the initiative of the United States. The resolution passed with 14 votes in favor and China abstaining, reflecting broad international support for the gradual normalization of relations with Syria.
The decision is viewed as a crucial step toward the international reintegration of the Syrian leadership, signaling a possible new phase in post-conflict diplomacy and regional engagement with Damascus.
