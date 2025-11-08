Kashmir's Organic Alarm

Representational Photo

On November 7, a Kashmiri startup owner spoke at an EDI program and shared a warning that lingered long after the session ended. He described how a shipment of Mushkaboodrich rice bound for the Middle East was rejected because it contained dangerously high levels of pesticides.

The news unsettled farmers, entrepreneurs, and fellow startup owners. Beyond a trade issue, it revealed a deeper crisis taking hold across the valley.

For years, chemical fertilizers and pesticides have been part of daily farming in Kashmir. They promised bigger harvests and wider markets. Now, those same chemicals are turning against the farmers.

Some western buyers have flagged concerns about Kashmir crops. They warn that high chemical levels could harm the reputation of the valley's famous fields and threaten future exports.

The risk goes beyond trade. Hospitals in South Kashmir report a rise in patients with serious illnesses. Doctors at SKIMS and SMHS hospitals in Srinagar point to exposure to agricultural chemicals as a possible factor. What once felt like a distant threat has become a local alarm.