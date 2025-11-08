403
Typhoon Kalmaegi Claims Over Lives in Philippines
(MENAFN) The number of fatalities caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi in the Philippines rose to 204 on Saturday, with 109 individuals still unaccounted for, according to reports from state-run media.
A total of 156 people sustained injuries as a result of the destruction brought about by Kalmaegi, locally referred to as Tino, a news agency revealed, quoting officials from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).
Cebu has suffered the most severe impact within the Central Visayas region, recording 141 deaths.
Additional casualties include one each in Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, Bohol, and Leyte; two in Southern Leyte; three in Capiz; six in Agusan del Sur; 27 in Negros Occidental; and 20 in Negros Oriental.
Thus far, around 2.9 million residents have been affected by the calamity, while approximately 282,490 individuals have been forced to leave their homes and take refuge in evacuation facilities.
This disaster follows a strong 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Cebu on September 30, resulting in multiple fatalities and displacing thousands.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. proclaimed a state of national calamity on Thursday in response to the impact of Kalmaegi and in preparation for the possible arrival of another typhoon.
Late Friday, the Philippines faced yet another blow as Super Typhoon Fung-wong, locally called Uwan, lashed several areas with torrential rain, compelling authorities to ground flights, shut down schools, and suspend sea travel in various locations.
