Iran’s leader cautions Tehran may face severe water shortages
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued a stark warning that the capital, Tehran, may face severe water shortages and could even require evacuation if rainfall does not arrive soon.
During a visit to Sanandaj in western Iran on Thursday, Pezeshkian highlighted the government’s struggle with overlapping economic, environmental, and social challenges. He attributed rising prices and inflation to a mix of domestic policy shortcomings and international sanctions. “High prices and inflation are the fault of both the parliament and the government. There are efforts underway, but limited financial resources mean projects remain unfinished,” he said.
Focusing on the drought and water scarcity, Pezeshkian stressed that Tehran is confronting a serious natural crisis. “If it doesn’t rain, we will have to start restricting water supplies in Tehran next month. If the drought continues, we will run out of water and be forced to evacuate the city,” he said, urging more effective management and conservation of water and energy resources. He described the situation in the capital as “alarming.”
Tehran relies on five main dams—Lar, Mamlu, Amir Kabir, Taleqan, and Latyan—for its water supply, with Amir Kabir being the largest. Over the past five years, rainfall has sharply declined, and this year precipitation in Tehran is about 40% below seasonal averages. The shortage has caused reservoir levels to plummet, impacting both surface and underground water reserves.
The Tehran Water Authority warned in July that the city’s dams had reached their lowest level in a century due to persistent drought, prompting intermittent water cuts during the summer. On November 3, Behzad Parsa, head of the authority, stated that the remaining reserves could sustain the city for only two more weeks if dry conditions continue.
Pezeshkian had previously cautioned in July that without urgent measures, supplying water to Tehran’s residents could soon become impossible.
