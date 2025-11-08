TN Makes EV Charging Infrastructure Compulsory In All Major New Buildings

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 8 (IANS) In a major push to promote electric mobility, the Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development Department has made it mandatory for all new residential, commercial, and large buildings to include electric vehicle (EV) charging points.

The department has officially amended the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019, to ensure that EV charging infrastructure becomes a built-in feature of future constructions across the State.

As per the revised rules, all new residential buildings must provide charging points for electric vehicles corresponding to each required car and two-wheeler parking space. This means that every parking slot - whether for a car or a two-wheeler - must have its own EV charging point.

For larger residential complexes with more than 50 dwelling units, the amendment also mandates fast-charging points for visitor parking spaces. These additions aim to make charging facilities more accessible to both residents and visitors in multi-unit developments.

However, smaller residential structures have been exempted. The rule will not apply to buildings below 14 metres in height, those with eight or fewer dwelling units, or those with a total built-up area of less than 750 square metres.

The new regulations also extend to commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings.

Projects with a Floor Space Index (FSI) area exceeding 300 square metres must now reserve a minimum of 10 per cent of parking spaces for EVs. These designated spaces are required to include fast-charging points, ensuring that workplaces, shopping centres, and other commercial facilities contribute to expanding the EV charging network.

Officials said the amendment was in line with the Tamil Nadu Electric Vehicle Policy, 2023, which had recommended updating building codes to support the transition to green transport.

The policy emphasised that charging infrastructure should be planned at the design stage of all new constructions, rather than as an afterthought.

Further, the policy encouraged existing residential townships and apartment associations to adopt EV charging infrastructure voluntarily.

Apartment complexes with more than 50 families and residential townships with over 500 families were urged to install charging points, while commercial establishments such as hotels, malls, and cinema halls were advised to follow suit.

Officials added that this reform marks a key step in Tamil Nadu's broader vision to establish itself as India's electric mobility leader, ensuring clean, sustainable, and convenient transport for the future.