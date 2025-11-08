Stomach Pain Alert: 5 Possible Diseases Behind Frequent Discomfort

You shouldn't ignore frequent stomach pain. It might be a symptom of certain underlying diseases.

Occasional stomach discomfort is usually nothing to worry about, likely just indigestion. But persistent, severe stomach pain is a different story. It might not be indigestion at all, but a sign of another illness.

Stomach pain could be a sign of gallstones. These hard deposits in the gallbladder block bile flow, leading to severe upper abdominal pain, especially after eating fatty foods.

Caused by infection, stress, or overusing painkillers, this is an inflammation of the stomach lining. It brings a burning pain, nausea, and bloating, often right after eating.

With gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), stomach acid often flows back into the esophagus. This can cause heartburn, stomach discomfort, and a sour taste in your mouth.

Appendicitis causes severe pain in your lower right abdomen, often with a fever. If you also feel nauseous, see a doctor right away. Surgery is usually needed immediately.

Pain can come from sores in your stomach or small intestine, often due to H. pylori infection. This causes a burning pain that's worse on an empty stomach. If you have these symptoms, see a doctor.