Important To Keep The Energy And Commitment Going, Says Szoboszlai Ahead Of City Clash

Liverpool, Nov 8 (IANS) Liverpool must maintain their relentless spirit and unity if they are to revive their Premier League title defence, midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has insisted ahead of their crucial clash against Manchester City on Sunday.

Currently sitting third in the table with 18 points from 10 matches, Liverpool trail City by a single point and are seven points behind league leaders Arsenal, who have set the early pace. The Reds endured a tough October, losing six of their seven matches across all competitions - a run that severely hurt their momentum and confidence.

However, back-to-back victories over Aston Villa in the league and Real Madrid in the Champions League have sparked renewed optimism. Both wins were accompanied by clean sheets, signalling a defensive resurgence and renewed determination within the squad.

Speaking to British media on Friday, Szoboszlai - one of Liverpool's standout performers this season - emphasised the team effort and fighting spirit that was on full display in their narrow yet impressive 1-0 victory over Real Madrid earlier in the week.

“Everybody could see it against Real - all of us running, pressing, fighting, covering each other, and playing for the badge,” the Hungarian said.“That's what makes the difference. The most important thing now is to keep that energy and commitment going.”

The 23-year-old midfielder stressed the importance of consistency and patience, reminding fans that the Premier League title race is far from over.“It's a long season,” he said.“Even if we were seven points ahead right now, that wouldn't mean we'd already won the league. Things can change very quickly in football.”

Szoboszlai added that Liverpool's focus must remain internal rather than on their rivals.“We just need to stay calm, keep improving, and win our games. If we do that, we'll be in the right place when it matters most,” he concluded.