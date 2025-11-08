403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Congressman denounces Biden's handling of Gaza war
(MENAFN) US Congressman Ro Khanna strongly criticized former President Joe Biden’s approach to the Gaza conflict on Thursday, arguing that Washington must fundamentally change its stance toward Israel and Palestine.
"We have to start with the truth. President Biden mishandled Gaza. He was wrong. We should never have given a blank check," Khanna said during an event in Washington, DC.
He pointed out that "there were 37 Democrats who voted against the $14 billion aid to (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu," adding, "That should have been every person in the Democratic caucus." Khanna compared those who backed the aid package to lawmakers who supported the Iraq War, declaring, "Those who voted for that aid made as much of a blunder as those who supported the war in Iraq."
Calling on Congress to end arms sales to Israel, he stated: "We need to say no military sales to Israel and Netanyahu, and get on Delia Ramirez's no bombs act." The legislation, spearheaded by Representative Delia Ramirez of Illinois, aims to restrict the transfer of weapons systems used in Gaza and to suspend US arms shipments to Israel amid accusations of genocide in the enclave.
Khanna further urged respect for international law, emphasizing: "We need to say that we will recognize what the UN, what the ICJ (International Court of Justice) is, recognizing that what happened, there was a genocide." He added that "the United States should follow 150 other countries and recognize Palestinian self-determination and a Palestinian state with a secure Israel."
Expressing the sentiments of younger Americans, Khanna said: "Here is what I know. You may disagree with where I stand, but young people are tired of the platitudes. They're tired of people saying, 'We want peace, we want justice, we want human rights.' What does that mean? Where do you stand? Where do you stand? Specifically, enough of the word salads, enough of the platitudes."
"We need to be a party of moral courage," he concluded.
"We have to start with the truth. President Biden mishandled Gaza. He was wrong. We should never have given a blank check," Khanna said during an event in Washington, DC.
He pointed out that "there were 37 Democrats who voted against the $14 billion aid to (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu," adding, "That should have been every person in the Democratic caucus." Khanna compared those who backed the aid package to lawmakers who supported the Iraq War, declaring, "Those who voted for that aid made as much of a blunder as those who supported the war in Iraq."
Calling on Congress to end arms sales to Israel, he stated: "We need to say no military sales to Israel and Netanyahu, and get on Delia Ramirez's no bombs act." The legislation, spearheaded by Representative Delia Ramirez of Illinois, aims to restrict the transfer of weapons systems used in Gaza and to suspend US arms shipments to Israel amid accusations of genocide in the enclave.
Khanna further urged respect for international law, emphasizing: "We need to say that we will recognize what the UN, what the ICJ (International Court of Justice) is, recognizing that what happened, there was a genocide." He added that "the United States should follow 150 other countries and recognize Palestinian self-determination and a Palestinian state with a secure Israel."
Expressing the sentiments of younger Americans, Khanna said: "Here is what I know. You may disagree with where I stand, but young people are tired of the platitudes. They're tired of people saying, 'We want peace, we want justice, we want human rights.' What does that mean? Where do you stand? Where do you stand? Specifically, enough of the word salads, enough of the platitudes."
"We need to be a party of moral courage," he concluded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment