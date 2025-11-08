3 Key Fixes Angels Must Make And How Kurt Suzuki's Staff Can Guide The Turnaround

The Angels showed power but struggled elsewhere. Here are three ways Kurt Suzuki's staff can help.

The Angels' defense was among the worst in baseball last season. They committed 97 errors, ranking fifth most in the Majors, and finished near the bottom in advanced metrics. Their Defensive Runs Saved stood at -45, while Statcast's Outs Above Average placed them last at -53.

Catcher Logan O'Hoppe, third baseman Yoán Moncada, and Jo Adell in center field were particularly poor defensively, though shortstop Zach Neto rated highly. With Moncada now a free agent and Adell unlikely to return in center, Suzuki's challenge will be to rebuild defensive reliability. His own reputation as a strong defender should help O'Hoppe, whose development is crucial for the franchise's future.

Angels pitchers walked 620 batters, the most in the Majors, and threw first‐pitch strikes just 60.4 percent of the time, ranking 27th. Falling behind in counts contributed to surrendering 223 home runs, the second‐highest total in the league. While their ability to generate swings and misses was average, their strikeout total of 1,280 ranked near the bottom. Improving pitch sequencing and velocity will be priorities, as their four‐seam fastballs averaged 93.7 mph, tied for the slowest in the Majors. Suzuki's staff must emphasize attacking hitters early to reduce walks and home runs allowed.

Despite hitting 226 home runs, fourth most in the Majors, the Angels struck out 1,627 times, the highest total in baseball and second most in MLB history. Their swing‐and‐miss tendencies limited run production, with only 673 runs scored, ranking sixth lowest.

Suzuki, known as a contact hitter during his 16‐year career, will stress putting the ball in play. General manager Perry Minasian may look to add contact hitters through trades or free agency to balance the lineup. A move involving Taylor Ward, Jo Adell, or Jorge Soler could happen as the team searches for a true center fielder.