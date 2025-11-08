Liv Morgan Returns To WWE, Reunites With Dominik Mysterio Amid Judgment Day Tensions

Liv Morgan has made her first appearance for WWE since being sidelined earlier this year, returning in a new advertisement produced by All Caps in partnership with the company. The spot also featured Dominik Mysterio, her on-screen partner, immediately sparking speculation about her comeback and the storyline direction WWE may be planning.

Morgan's involvement in the campaign is notable because fans have been waiting for signs of her recovery. While appearing in promotional material is far different from competing in the ring, her presence suggests progress. WWE audiences are already questioning if this could be a subtle teaser for her full-time return. With RAW approaching, many believe the company may use the episode to confirm her readiness for in-ring action.

During Morgan's absence, the Judgment Day faction has undergone significant changes. Finn Balor, once seen as the outsider, has now solidified his role, while Dominik Mysterio appears to be drifting toward the margins of the group. His reduced standing has become increasingly visible, raising questions about his future within the faction.

Adding further intrigue, Roxanne Perez joined Judgment Day while Morgan was away. Perez has been seen interacting closely with Mysterio, even flirting with him on-screen. This development could create tension once Morgan returns, setting up potential storyline conflict between the two women and reshaping the group's dynamic.

Morgan's reappearance in promotional content may be the first step toward her comeback. WWE often uses subtle hints to prepare fans for major returns, and this ad could be one such move. If she does rejoin the roster soon, her involvement with Dominik Mysterio and the evolving Judgment Day narrative promises fresh drama and renewed fan interest.

Though not yet confirmed for in-ring competition, Liv Morgan's return through the All Caps campaign has already stirred excitement. Her reunion with Dominik Mysterio, combined with the shifting Judgment Day storyline, ensures fans will be watching closely for WWE's next move.