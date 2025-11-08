Air India's Mumbai-London Flight Delayed By Over 6 Hours Due To Technical Snag
According to an Air India spokesperson, the AI129, scheduled to take off from Mumbai for London at 6.30 AM, is delayed and yet to take off.
“Due to technical difficulties, the flight will now take off at 1 pm,” the airline said.
Air India also said that the passengers were provided with refreshments.
