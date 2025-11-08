Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Air India's Mumbai-London Flight Delayed By Over 6 Hours Due To Technical Snag

2025-11-08 01:18:30
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Air India flight, scheduled to take off from Mumbai for London, was delayed by over six hours on Saturday, November 8, due to technical difficulties.

According to an Air India spokesperson, the AI129, scheduled to take off from Mumbai for London at 6.30 AM, is delayed and yet to take off.

“Due to technical difficulties, the flight will now take off at 1 pm,” the airline said.

Air India also said that the passengers were provided with refreshments.

Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

