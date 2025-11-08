Fangzhou Awarded“Golden Bull Award” For Leadership In AI-Powered Chronic Disease Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) XIAMEN, China, Nov. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangzhou Inc. (“Fangzhou” or the“Company”) (HKEX: 06086), a leading provider of AI-driven Internet healthcare solutions, was recognized with the“Social Responsibility Golden Bull Award” at the 2025 Xiamen Industry Development Conference and Listed Companies (Hong Kong) Golden Bull Awards Ceremony, organized by China Securities Journal.

The conference brought together corporate leaders and investors to discuss how Hong Kong-listed enterprises can leverage innovation and governance to achieve sustainable global growth. This year marked the inaugural edition of the Golden Bull Awards for Hong Kong-listed companies.

Fangzhou was recognized with the“Social Responsibility Golden Bull Award”

Fangzhou distinguished itself among the field of Hong Kong-listed companies to receive the honor, demonstrating not only strong revenue growth and solid profitability, but also leadership in technological innovation and sustained social value creation. The award underscores growing confidence in the company's“AI + chronic disease management” strategy - a high-growth and high-impact field that is reshaping China's digital healthcare landscape.

Dr. Xie Fangmin, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Fangzhou, remarked:“We are honored to receive the award and will continue to advance AI-driven chronic disease management and deliver lasting benefits for public health.”

The award comes as China's National Health Commission recently released policy guidance promoting the application of“AI + Healthcare” as a key national development priority. In line with this direction, Fangzhou has built an AI + H2H (Hospital-to-Home) ecosystem that integrates its proprietary XJ LLM and XS LLM to enhance precision, efficiency, and accessibility in chronic disease management.

In April of this year, Fangzhou and the Guangdong Provincial Institute of Liver Disease jointly established the“AI + Hepatitis Prevention and Control Training Center” to enhance liver disease management through AI technology. In June, the Company joined a rural revitalization initiative led by the Guangdong Communications Administration, advancing digital healthcare infrastructure in rural areas. And more recently in October, Fangzhou launched the“AI + Psoriasis Management New Horizons” public education week, leveraging AI to expand the reach and enhance the quality of health awareness campaigns.

Fangzhou has also let efforts in responsible AI governance, becoming the first Internet healthcare enterprise to join the“Human-Centered AI Development and Governance Initiative” this past July, contributing to high-level policy dialogue on AI–Internet integration. In October, the Company's XJ LLM received official national registration, highlighting Fangzhou's commitment to regulatory compliance, and establishing best practices across the medical AI field.

The Company continues to strengthen its leadership position in“AI + weight management”, working with the China Food and Drug Institutions Quality and Safety Promotion Association to develop national standards for AI-enabled weight management. Fangzhou also deepened its strategic collaboration with global pharmaceutical leader Novo Nordisk to jointly develop a digital intelligence ecosystem, combining medical expertise with AI-driven insights to advance the quality and accessibility of chronic disease management across China.

Looking ahead, Fangzhou will continue to build on its leadership as a leading Internet healthcare enterprise, advancing AI-powered chronic disease management while driving forward the industry's development.

About China Securities Journal Golden Bull Awards

Established by China Securities Journal and approved by national authorities, the Golden Bull Awards are recognized for their rigorous, transparent evaluation system and have become one of China's most authoritative platforms for fostering positive interaction between industry and capital markets.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (HKEX: 06086) is China's leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 52.8 million registered users and 229,000 physicians (as of June 30, 2025). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and AI-enabled precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit .

