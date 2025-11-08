Imminent Russia Strike On NATO? Don't Believe The Hype

MENAFN - Asia Times) One of the most compelling narratives when it comes to national security is the threat of imminent doom. When a German general stated that a Russian attack on NATO territory could be imminent, fearmongering headlines quickly followed.

However, it is important to weigh whether such claims are truly credible or are merely fearmongering designed to achieve certain political aims. Is Moscow prepared to launch a strike that would likely lead to a third world war while fighting a costly war in Ukraine or is it not? In this case, the latter seems more likely.

While most headlines suggest that the prospect of a Russian attack is likely, it is important to analyze what Lieutenant General Alexander Sollfrank actually said. In an interview with Reuters, Sollfrank, who heads Germany's joint operations command and oversees defense planning, stated that“Russia could kick off a small-scale attack against NATO territory as early as tomorrow.”

The German general also echoed NATO warnings that Russia could potentially mount a large-scale assault on the 32-member alliance as early as 2029 if its armament efforts persist, the Reuters report said.