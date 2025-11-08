CIK Conducts Raids In Multiple Kashmir Prisons

Srinagar Central Jail – File Photo

Srinagar- The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Saturday carried out surprise searches at multiple jails across the Valley, including Central Jail Srinagar and District Jail Kupwara.

Officials said that the search operation was launched as part of an ongoing drive to monitor activities inside jails and ensure that no prohibited material is being used or exchanged by inmates.

“Teams of Counter Intelligence Kashmir carried out searches at Central Jail Srinagar and District Jail Kupwara today. The exercise is aimed at strengthening internal security and checking any suspicious activity,” officials said, as per news agency KNO.