CBK Files Charge Sheet In Fraudulent Appointment, Salary Drawal Case

Srinagar – The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch Kashmir has filed a charge sheet against three individuals in connection with a case involving fraudulent appointment and illegal drawal of salary under SRO-43 provisions in the Education Department.

An official spokesperson said the charge sheet in FIR No. 95/2022, registered under Sections 419, 420, 409, 468, 471 read with 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), has been produced before the Court of Sub Judge, Chadoora.

The accused have been identified as Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Gazi, a retired Headmaster and resident of Zaindar Mohalla, Habba Kadal, Srinagar; Mubeena Kawsar; and Ifra Nissar.

According to the EOW, the case originated from a communication received from the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir, which highlighted serious irregularities in appointments and manipulation of service records under SRO-43. Acting on the communication, a formal case was registered at Police Station Economic Offences Wing, Crime Branch Kashmir.

Investigations revealed that the original appointee, Ifra Nissar, had tendered her resignation from government service. However, the then Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) allegedly concealed this fact and fraudulently substituted another individual in her place, continuing to draw salary against the same post.