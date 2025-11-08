QS Asia University Rankings 2026: KIIT Tops In Odisha

KIIT University

By Partha Chatterjee

Bhubaneswar- The QS Asia University Rankings 2026 have been released, and KIIT Deemed to be University has been ranked the best among both private and government universities in Odisha. It has achieved the 294th position in Asia, further cementing its global reputation for excellence. In addition, KIIT-DU has performed remarkably well at the national level, being ranked among the top private universities in India.

Every year, QS prepares rankings of various universities in the world. This year too, the QS Asia University Rankings have been published. In this, KIIT-DU has been ranked the best among private and government universities in Odisha, besides maintaining its top position in Eastern India. This success reflects KIIT's dedication to excellence in higher education. This year, more than 1,500 Asian universities participated in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026, including 555 new universities.