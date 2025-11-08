Azerbaijani Victory Day Celebrated Across U.S. Cities

MENAFN - AzerNews) An information campaign dedicated to the Victory Day of the Azerbaijani people is being held across several major cities in the United States through vehicles equipped with LED screens displaying patriotic and peace-oriented messages,reports.

The campaign features messages such as“5 years with courage and pride,”“Azerbaijan's victory, the triumph of justice,”“Together for lasting peace in Karabakh,” and“Peace brings happiness, and happiness is development.” The names of Azerbaijani regions liberated from occupation - Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Gubadli, Shusha, Khojavand, Khankendi, Khojaly, Agdam, Kalbajar, and Lachin - are also prominently displayed.

LED vehicles carrying these messages have been circulating throughout the day in Washington, D.C., New York, Atlanta, Detroit, and Boston, covering symbolic areas such as the White House, the Capitol, Times Square, Wall Street, the Brooklyn Bridge, and CNN's headquarters in Atlanta.

The initiative, organized by the American Azerbaijani Youth Federation and Azerbaijani expatriate Nofal Aliyev, with the support of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora, has drawn attention from local residents and passersby.

The campaign aims to commemorate Azerbaijan's historic victory, honor the heroes who made it possible, and promote messages of peace, hope, and cooperation for the South Caucasus.